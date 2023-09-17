888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.05

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.05 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.63). 888 shares last traded at GBX 124.70 ($1.56), with a volume of 6,706,689 shares.
888 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.26) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
