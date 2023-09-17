A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of AZ stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.90. A2Z Smart Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 750.22% and a negative net margin of 160.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZ. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.