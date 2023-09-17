A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of AZ stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.90. A2Z Smart Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.
A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 750.22% and a negative net margin of 160.41%.
About A2Z Smart Technologies
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.
