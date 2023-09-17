AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

