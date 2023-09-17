Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.