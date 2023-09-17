ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.