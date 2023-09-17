Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.38.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $23.27 on Friday, reaching $528.89. 9,774,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,019. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

