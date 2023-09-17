Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $544.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $586.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $528.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

