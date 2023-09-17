AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,066 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,996,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,804 shares of company stock worth $13,113,112. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

