AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

