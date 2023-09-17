Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Up 1.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.57. 3,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Stock Up 1.3 %
Airtel Africa Company Profile
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airtel Africa
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.