Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Up 1.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.57. 3,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

