Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of -0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,236,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and have sold 73,871 shares worth $3,703,386. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 1,417,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

