Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,323,000 after buying an additional 63,557 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

