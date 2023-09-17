Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.76. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 384,979.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 6,902,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

