Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ALEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allegro.eu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
