Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allegro.eu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

About Allegro.eu

Shares of ALEGF opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

