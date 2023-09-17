Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.47

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.47 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.56). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 1,566 shares trading hands.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £72.82 million, a PE ratio of 12,450.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.50.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

