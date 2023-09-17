ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 12,504 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 18,383.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 30,714 shares during the last quarter.

About ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

