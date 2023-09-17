Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

MO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. 28,877,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.