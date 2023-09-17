Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 148,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

