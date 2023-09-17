American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at TD Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,137 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 80,327 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

