American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.93

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $20.77. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 1,614,198 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 544.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

