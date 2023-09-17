American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.67

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.67 and traded as low as $17.08. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 6,052 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $279.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 765.72% and a return on equity of 36.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

