American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $102,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $180.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $247.78.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

