American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $247.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.91.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.