Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $730,069.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,514 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $837,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

