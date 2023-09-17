Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 764,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,156,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

