Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $991.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,999 shares of company stock worth $302,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ardelyx by 70.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 104,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

