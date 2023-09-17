Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.93 million, a P/E ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,319.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 530,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 439,585 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.