Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $14.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $21,099,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

