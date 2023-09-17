Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $432.22 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 87.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $91.77 million and $432.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002516 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002137 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001484 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,655,606 coins and its circulating supply is 175,655,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

