ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 50.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 727.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

