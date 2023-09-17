ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 19,189 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $34.07 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

