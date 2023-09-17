ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 22,948 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $376,915,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $166,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,203,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBLY opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion and a PE ratio of -235.56. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

