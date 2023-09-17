ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.