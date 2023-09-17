ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 71,652 Shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,652 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Senti Biosciences worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Triatomic Management LP boosted its position in Senti Biosciences by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 151,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senti Biosciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,785.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

