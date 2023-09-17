Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $296,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RYF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. 8,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.