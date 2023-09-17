Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

XSD traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.90. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

