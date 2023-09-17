Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,878,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IYR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.58. 6,497,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,197. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

