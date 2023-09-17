Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 160,419.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,764,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,420 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the period.

IAGG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. 199,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

