Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

MCD stock traded down $6.53 on Friday, reaching $278.23. 5,730,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day moving average of $286.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

