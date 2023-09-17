Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 89,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,395,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

USMV traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 1,394,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

