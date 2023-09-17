Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,496. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

