Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,526 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,523. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

