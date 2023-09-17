Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,140 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

ISTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 514,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,787. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

