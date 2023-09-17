Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $4.28 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

