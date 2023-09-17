Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $4.28 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.36.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.44%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
