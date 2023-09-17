ASD Market Cap Tops $29.12 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.12 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04361794 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,528,058.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

