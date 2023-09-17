Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading Up 1.9%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 427 ($5.34). Approximately 164,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.24).

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.71. The company has a market cap of £330.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2,587.50.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Further Reading

