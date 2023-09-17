Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AWH opened at $5.98 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 396.38% and a negative net margin of 199.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201,760 shares of company stock valued at $580,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.



Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

