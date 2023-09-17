Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,875 ($23.46) price objective on the stock.

ABF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($26.91) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,079.17 ($26.02).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,081 ($26.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,017.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,969.94. The company has a market cap of £15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,190.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,167 ($27.12).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 45,355 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($25.12), for a total value of £910,274.85 ($1,139,125.08). Corporate insiders own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.