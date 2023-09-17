Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASBFY. Liberum Capital raised Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

