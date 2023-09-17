ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

ATI Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $1,296,198. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

